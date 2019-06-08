Mumbai: MMRDA setup control room to tackle bad roads, water logging issues during monsoon

mumbai-rains

During monsoon season, people would be able to seek help from the Control Room on various aspects such as uprooting of trees, water logging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes etc.

Commuters or motorists who face problems during the monsoon season while using the roads that come under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) can now directly report the problem related to bad roads, waterlogging to MMRDA directly. The MMRDA has set up a Control Room for monsoon, which is operational from June 1, 2019. The Control Room will be monitored 24x7 by MMRDA Engineers and officials.

The MMRDA control room has been set up with a view to minimise inconvenience to the vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the MMRDA authority across the city.

"The contractors have been asked to strictly adhere to safety measures. They are also instructed to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of the damaged road works, clearing and disposal of the muck on the roads are concerned. The contractors will also maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to stormwater drains and also at the water logging spots”, said Dilip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA.

"People would be able to seek help from the Control Room on various aspects such as uprooting of trees, water logging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes, etc. The control room officials would also welcome information on unusual occurrences or impending dangers. The control room will work in tandem with the Railways, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Traffic Police, BEST, Fire Brigade, and other agencies”, said Kawathkar further.

Service from the control room will be available on the following helpline numbers:

26591241

26594176

86574020901800228801 (Toll-free)

