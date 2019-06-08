Virat Kohli slapped Rs 500 fine for washing car with drinking water by Gurugram corporation

national

Kohli's neighbours in Gurugram alleged that thousands of litres of drinking water were being wasted in washing the vehicles by the cricketer's domestic help

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has slapped a fine of Rs 500 on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after his domestic help was found washing the India captain's car with drinking water.

Kohli's Gurugram residence in DLF Phase-1 has half a dozen cars and ABP News reported that the 30-year-old's neighbours lodged a complaint against him. In the complaint, the neighbours alleged that thousands of litres of drinking water were being wasted in washing the vehicles by the cricketer's domestic help.

The severe heat wave that has lashed North India this month has led to acute shortage of drinking water. Other houses in the area have also reportedly been challaned by the MCG for a similar reason.

Virat Kohli is currently in England, leading the Indian team at the World Cup. India were the last team to start their campaign and their first game of the tournament ended with a six-wicket win over South Africa.

