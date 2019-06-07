Politicians back MS Dhoni over 'Balidaan Badge' on his glove

national

Leaders such as Ajay Maken, Kiren Rijiju and Abhishek Singhvi came forward in support of MS Dhoni sporting the 'Balidaan Badge' on his glove

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the Balidaan Badge on his glove

During the India vs South Africa match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni sported an Army insignia on his glove which was well appreciated by his fans but the International Cricket Council on Thursday requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying it is against its regulations.

A day after the ICC asked the BCCI to get the "Balidaan Badge" removed from MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves, the Congress came out in support of the former captain saying the Army insignia on his gloves is neither political nor religious.





With the ICC's diktat, Indians took to social networking site Twitter and vented out their frustration. Soon, the issue snowballed with #DhoniKeepTheGlove" hashtag trending on social media platforms after the ICC directed the BCCI to get the Army crest removed from Dhoni's gloves.

Besides netizens and Twitterati, many Indian politicians came forward and supported MS Dhoni's decision to wear the 'Balidaan Badge' on his glove.

MS Dhoni is a Lt. colonel in the Indian Army. Moreover he is a special forces designate. ICC rules states that any form of political, religious & racial statement can't be made with the playing outfit. The insignia does none of that.#DhoniKeepTheGlove — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 7, 2019

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu said that the insignia on his gloves is neither political nor religious. He took to Twitter and tweeted with the hashtag "#DhoniKeepTheGlove. He wrote: MS Dhoni is a Lt. colonel in the Indian Army. Moreover he is a special forces designate. ICC rules states that any form of political, religious & racial statement can't be made with the playing outfit. The insignia does none of that.



As a former Sports Minister, may I request you to kindly intervene & let #DhoniKeepTheGlove



'ICC regulations do not permit messages relating to POLITICAL, RELIGIOUS or RACIAL activities/causes'



THUS

Insignia on Dhoni's gloves do not violate the ICC regulations!

Ex-Cabinet Minister Ajay Maken also took to Twitter to express his concern over the issue. Maken tweeted: ICC regulations do not permit messages relating to POLITICAL, RELIGIOUS or RACIAL activities/causes'. THUS, Insignia on Dhoni's gloves do not violate the ICC regulations!

Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter and urged the BCCI to take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni case.

Minister of State of Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju also took o Twitter and urged the BCCI to ‍ take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni ‍ case.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with "Balidaan" inscribed in Devanagari script. Only paramilitary commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan badge.

Dhoni, who has been conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment in 2011, had also undergone training under the Para Brigade in 2015.

