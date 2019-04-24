Watch Video: Couple recreates iconic Manoj Kumar-Hema Malini scene, Twitter in splits!

national

In the hilarious that has gone viral, the couple is seen recreating the iconic scene of Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini from the movie Kranti. Netizens can't stop praising the couple for their commendable efforts

A screengrab of the viral video that has left netizens in laughter

It's hardly been a week since Tik Tok has been banned in India, since then, Google and Apple have blocked access to the hugely popular video app after the federal government sent a letter to the two platforms to abide by the state court's order. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked Google and Apple to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the original Madras High Court order on April 3.

As per state court, the app encouraged pornography and made children more vulnerable to sexual predators. However, there were a few incidents which were reported in the media about fatal accidents which happened because of the use of TikTok.

One reason TikTok must not be banned. Look at the effort pic.twitter.com/gOJ2z1BWDP — Kamlesh Singh (@kamleshksingh) April 23, 2019

But the video-sharing app has produced some of the most entertaining and hilarious videos ever. The above video that is doing rounds on the internet and has left netizens in splits!

On April 23, 2019, a new TikTok video was shared by a Twitter user, which has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a couple is seen reenacting the iconic scene of Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini which was depicted in the song Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi from the film Kranti.

In order to recreate the iconic scene, the couple used dupattas as a replacement for ropes and acted super dramatic in the scene. Twitterati could not stop showering praises on the couple for the effort the couple put into the video to make it hilarious.

While sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote: One reason TikTok must not be banned. Look at the effort. The incredibly hilarious video has gone viral since the time it was first shared on Twitter. Within a span of 24 hours, the video has amassed more than 50 thousand views and nearly 300 re-tweets.

Since the video has gone viral, and online users couldn't keep calm and took to Twitter to express their views. One user wrote, "TikTok gave a nice platform to many to showcase their talent who couldn't get a chance to show their talent on the big or small screen." While another user tried trolling the hilarious video and wrote, "The only reason Tik Tok was banned."

Here's how Twitterati reacted to the hilarious video:

Tiktok users are legends ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — BãBÃ® $π@|kH (@PuReSAiN) April 23, 2019

Not as much effort as this. I miss Tik Tok ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂª pic.twitter.com/QzziYLNKa7 — Husna ‏ (@rumiesque) April 23, 2019

We laugh, but some videos are just fantastic — Srinivas Iyer (@onemoreiyer) April 23, 2019

One reason tik tok should not be banned.



Thousand reasons Tik tok deserved the bann. — SM27_MildWater (@Samir4122000) April 23, 2019

There is actor in everyone... — à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¾à¤° Minesh Patel ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@minesh_jsn) April 23, 2019

Ticktok should not have banned. Why Govt is anti stress reliever media ? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — S K Mehta (@kooky_skm) April 23, 2019

Tik tok videos gives you smile on face. — Siddharth Naik (@siddharthNaik39) April 23, 2019

