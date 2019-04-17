TikTok banned in India! Twitter goes berserk about it

national

After Google and Apple have blocked access to the TikTok application, here are the reasons behind the ban of the application

In a major development, Google and Apple have blocked access to the hugely popular video app TikTok after the federal government sent a letter to the two platforms to abide by the state court's order. A court in Tamil Nadu refused a request by China's Bytedance Technology to suspend a ban on TikTok app. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had asked Google and Apple to block the app following the Supreme Court's refusal to stay the original Madras High Court order on April 3.

As per state court, the app encouraged pornography and made children more vulnerable to sexual predators. However, there were a few incidents which were reported in media about fatal accidents which happened because of the use of TikTok.

Mohammad Salman, 19, lost his life after his friend, Suhail Malik accidentally shot him while he was posing with a country-made pistol in a TikTok video. In yet another case, a man from Chennai was trying to make a video when he accidentally slit his throat on camera.

For those unversed, TikTok is a popular video creating and sharing app. It has amassed close to 120 million monthly users in India.

As per reports, TikTok ban may not necessarily have the desired results as crores of people are already using TikTok and everybody has the option of sharing the app with others.

