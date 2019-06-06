Watch video: Old man serving water to pedestrians in sweltering Delhi heat will melt your heart
The noble and generous act of serving water to those traveling in the sweltering Delhi heat by the old Sikh man is proof enough that all superheroes don't wear capes
They say all superheroes don't wear capes and a viral video which features an old man serving water to pedestrians in the sweltering heat of New Delhi proves the same. The video which has gone viral on social networking sites shows an old Sikh man serving glasses of water to those traveling in the hot and humid weather of Delhi.
In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! CommendableðÂÂÂÂÂÂ. pic.twitter.com/KoOW9p3eA2— That wicked thing you do.. (@ZeHarpreet) June 3, 2019
In the viral video, the elderly man is seen serving water to the pedestrians traveling on the streets of New Delhi. Stationing himself on a scooter, the elderly man is seen equipped with cans and glasses being placed on his scooter as he goes about with his act of kindness and generosity with much ease.
A Twitter user by the name of That wicked thing you do... shared the viral video and wrote: In the sweltering Delhi heat, this Sardarji, is single-handedly trying to bring some relief to the people! Commendable.
Since the time the video has been tweeted, the video has already garnered nearly 7,000 likes and retweeted almost 3,000 times. Netizens took to the Twitter post and showered heaps of praises on the elderly man.
Here's how netizens applauded the old man for his generosity and noble act:
This guy is making a genuine attempt to satiate thirst of plenty..& there’s no showmanship at all..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) June 4, 2019
MashaAllah umar mea izafa hoo in Sardarji ki ameen big respect to Sikh people— Iam_Afzal (@MohammedAfzal25) June 4, 2019
Salute . That’s real sewa. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— aman (@MissionScorpio) June 4, 2019
@RaviSinghKA @Khalsa_Aid sikh community has a great courage to serve humanity . Look at his age and his courage in this temperature of Delhi . Hats off .— naiyerul islam Khan (@knikhan9) June 3, 2019
TV character Superman is fake Superman. This old man is true Superman.— Chowkidar Dr. Innocent Molester 2.0 (@pamitkumar1997) June 5, 2019
Such a lovely soul— amir samad khan (@amirsamadkhan) June 5, 2019
A true service to humanity. We need more people like him.— Rajnish Jain (@rjain59) June 4, 2019
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ no words are enough for the gesture like this ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ we need many more like you sir ...— Varun Paliwal (@Varun_Pa1iwal) June 5, 2019
