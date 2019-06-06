World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated

cricket-world-cup

Indian cricket's most famous supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated by Ageas Bowl security during India vs South Africa tie

Sudhir Gautam during yesterday's World Cup clash between India and South Africa at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. PIC/Harit N Joshi. (Right) Sudhir Gautam is questioned by a security manager as his flagpole was over the prescribed limit during the 2015 WC in Perth. Pic/Ashwin Ferro

Team India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam was in for a shock when the authorities here at the Ageas Bowl confiscated his conch shell for security reasons. He was, however, allowed to keep his giant Indian flag to the ground.

Sudhir was terribly upset at not being able to blow his conch shell as it has been his tradition when the Indian team make their way to the ground. He considers it a good luck factor.

"I requested the officials to give it [conch shell] back but they are just not listening. I saw some other fans getting their conch shells into the ground, so why was mine taken away?" Sudhir told mid-day yesterday. The Ageas Bowl security advisor David Edwards defended the decision to disallow Sudhir from keeping his conch shell. "The guidelines are clearly mentioned when one books the tickets. The conch shell could have hurt someone and that's why it was not allowed," said Edwards.

Sudhir, who faces no hiccups while watching matches in India, had to face similar hurdles in the 2015 World Cup when the pole of his giant flag was not allowed at Perth. His paint varnish was also disallowed on a flight in Australia.

Despite the conch shell being confiscated, his spirit was not dampened as he kept waving the Indian flag frantically. With India starting on a positive note with Jasprit Bumrah getting early breakthroughs, Sudhir didn't have to worry on the luck front.

Also Read: World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates