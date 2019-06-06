MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers

national

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, MSCW chairperson Vijava Rahatkar said, "Compartments in locals are so overcrowded during rush hours that pregnant women and lactating mothers face serious risks."

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) wants to reserve or give first priority of a minimum two seats for pregnant women and lactating mothers in every general compartment so that mishaps related to women and infants can be avoided.

In a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, MSCW chairperson Vijava Rahatkar said, "Compartments in locals are so overcrowded during rush hours that pregnant women and lactating mothers face serious risks. They are unable to board or alight easily or may slip and miscarry.

"The efforts taken by your ministry in allowing pregnant women to travel in the handicapped compartment is appreciated but it is not always possible to board it during rush hours and hence if two seats in all compartments are reserved, it would be of great benefit," she stated.

Mumbaikars had mixed reactions to the idea. "Why reservation? We men already give seats to not only pregnant women but to all women," said Ganesh Gaud. Another commuter Nikhil Limaye said, "No one follows the senior citizens reservation in local trains, how will this be monitored?"

Also Read: Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates