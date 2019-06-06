Mumbai Crime: Airline staffer held for raping air hostess in flat in Andheri

crime

The woman met the accused near a mall. Both got drunk and as it was late, the accused took the woman to his home in MIDC, Andheri

Representation picture

A 23-year-old security staff of a private airline has been arrested by the MIDC police for allegedly sexually assaulting an air hostess on Tuesday. The woman has registered a case of gang rape involving the accused and others. The police are verifying her complaint.

On June 4, around 10.25 pm, the police received a called from KEM hospital that a 25-year-old woman working with a private airline had been raped and assaulted by her colleague. The police team rushed to the hospital and registered FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In her statement to the police, the victim told the police that she had landed in Mumbai on Monday night and was received by a colleague, Swapnil Badoniya. The two decided to meet the same night after dropping off their luggage at their respective homes. The woman then met Badoniya near a mall. Both got drunk and as it was late, Badoniya took the woman to his home in MIDC, Andheri.

The woman claimed that at the flat there were two men and a woman who were introduced to her as Badoniya's roommates. She claimed she hads no memory of what happened after this. The next morning, when she woke up around 10.30 am, she spotted injuries on her body. "I was unable to walk properly. There were scratches on my shoulder and bite marks on my right hand. I also felt acute pain in my private parts," she told the police.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she realised that Swapnil with his roommate had sexually assaulted her. Her family then took her to KEM hospital where the doctor contacted the police. An officer said, "An initial inquiry has revealed that only Badoniya is behind the crime, so we have arrested him." Senior inspector MIDC Nitin Alaknoore said, "As per the complaint by the victim we have registered an offence and arrested the accused. A further investigation is on."

