Mumbai crime: Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old in Bandra

crime

The accused was arrested in Bandra, Mumbai and has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Representational image

A tailor was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a four-year-old child on Tuesday night. A complaint was registered against the tailor after the little boy complained to his family. The child was playing outside the tailor's shop when the incident occurred. He ran home and told his uncle that he was angry with the tailor and wanted to hit him. On being asked why the boy narrated the incident.

An officer told The Times of India, "The child's mother lodged a complaint at Bandra police station following which we arrested the tailor."

The accused has been sent to police custody. He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates