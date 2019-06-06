28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000

crime

The man claimed that as soon as he joined the app he was asked to pay a sum of Rs 4,500 as registration fee

A 28-year-old man who was in a quest to find love allegedly lost Rs 92,000 after joining a dating app. The man claimed that as soon as he joined the app he was asked to pay a sum of Rs 4,500 as registration fee. The victim was a resident of Kavi Nagar and is working with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

According to the Times of India, the victim had recently joined a dating app to find love but ended up getting duped. He said that a woman who identified herself as an employee of the website asked him to pay Rs 4,500 as registration fee. The unsuspecting victim further deposited Rs 50,000 as membership fee, security money, refundable money and other heads.

The victim also claimed that he was made to pay a top-up of Rs 20,000 to get avail contact numbers of women on the same dating site. He also paid another Rs 18,000 for the contact number of a woman. These transactions were made to accounts of a private bank that was based in Kolkata.

The victim alleged that he interacted with a woman on the site but when he proposed a meeting, she rejected it.

"When I asked the company to refund the money that I had deposited, a demand of Rs 12,500 was made and I was told that the entire money I had paid would be returned except for the present one. I found it extremely dubious," the victim said.

He then approached Kavi Nagar police station on Monday and filed a complaint. An FIR is yet to be registered in the case.

