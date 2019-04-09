Mumbai Crime: Kalyan engineer duped of Rs 10.1 Lakh in railways job racket

crime

The fraud came to light when an architect from Kalyan, who was duped of Rs 10.1 lakh, registered a police complaint

Representational Image

The Agripada police have booked three people for cheating seven engineers on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Indian Railways. One of the three accused is a railways employee. The fraud came to light when an architect from Kalyan, who was duped of Rs 10.1 lakh, registered a police complaint on Sunday.

The 26-year-old complainant was looking for a job when he met a man named Rahul, who claimed to be a railways employee in Pune, in May last year. Rahul told the complainant that he can help him secure a post of junior engineer in the railways if he pays him Rs 25 lakh.

Rahul assured the complainant that the recruitment process was legal and he can get updates on the 'official website', www.rrcbgon.in. the complainant initially paid R1 lakh in two instalments and was informed through the website that he has been assigned to a Kolkata zone.

The complainant then went to Pune to meet Rahul where he was told to go to Kolkata for medical check-up on June 1, 2018. The complainant again paid them Rs 8.85 lakh. His medical check-up was conducted at BR Singh Hospital in Sealdah, a cop said. "The complainant received a fitness certificate on WhatsApp and paid another Rs 25,000 to Rahul," he added. He then received his appointment letter and was told to wait for zone confirmation.

After failed attempts at contacting Rahul, the complainant went to the railways office at CSMT and learnt that he was cheated. He also learnt that six others have also been duped by Rahul and his associates. The crime branch has booked the trio under various IPC sections and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

