Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh

Duo walk into multi-speciality hospital in Kalyan, pose as a doctor and technician, and rob retired army man's wife

Kamladevi Singh had gone to the hospital for an X-ray

A visit to a hospital for an X-ray of around Rs 1,000 cost a woman Rs 1.5 lakh, when she was robbed of her jewellery by two men posing as a doctor and a technician. The incident took place at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan on Wednesday morning. The Bazarpeth police are investigating the matter.

The victim, identified as Kamladevi Singh, 52, had to get an X-ray due to a frozen shoulder and a neck issue. Her husband is a retired Army man. He had not accompanied her. She was alone in the waiting area when two men approached her. They posed as a doctor and an X-ray technician. Police said when a relative of hers arrived then, they told him to wait there while they took her for the X-ray.

'Thought they were staff'

Singh said, "I trusted the duo because they were moving about and behaving as if they were hospital staff. One of them told me to remove all my jewellery before going for the X-ray. The one who pretended to be a doctor asked me to hand it over to the technician and wait in a room from where I would be called. I waited for almost 20 minutes and when no one came, I asked a nurse where the technician was. She directed me to the X-ray room and there the doctor and technician were different. Later I looked for the duo but could not find them." Singh said she lost jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

A relative of hers, Jaydeep Singh said, "Fortis Hospital creates an issue even when a patient's relative comes to see him/her. Everyone has to show passes given by the hospital. What happened this time?"

Seen in CCTV footage

DCP Vivek Pansare said, "We have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. We have also received CCTV footage from Fortis Hospital, where we can see the face of one of the accused. They can be seen arriving in the premises. Hospital officials are cooperating with us. We will arrest the accused soon." Members of the management of Fortis Hospital could not be reached for a comment despite several attempts to do so.

