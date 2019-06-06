NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list

national

Four candidates from Maharashtra including one girl have made it to the top 50 merit list. However, there is no Mumbai candidate in the top 50 rankers

Twins (l to r) Kimaya who cleared CET, with sister Mihika Shikarkhane who cleared NEET

The much-awaited National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) result was out on Wednesday. Four candidates from Maharashtra including one girl have made it to the top 50 merit list. However, there is no Mumbai candidate in the top 50 rankers.

Sarthak Bhar from Nashik topped the state with All India Rank (AIR) 6. Sairaj Mane from Sangli was on AIR 34, Siddhant Date from Junnar was at AIR 50, and Disha Agrawal from Akola was at AIR 54. She also has AIR 8 in the top 20 female students' merit list.

A total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for the NEET which was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between May 5 and May 20. Among the total candidates, 6,30,283 were males and 7,80,467 were females, of which 3,51,278 and 4,45,761 qualified respectively. Of five transgender candidates three qualified. In Maharashtra, a total of 2,06,745 candidates appeared for the test, out of which 81,171 qualified.

There is no detailed information on admissions as yet, since the Maharashtra CET Cell which conducts the process, is awaiting admission regulations from the state government. However, help centres for registrations will begin on June 7. "Once we receive required directives from the state government, we will begin admissions," said Anand Rayte, Commissioner of CET Cell.

Twin wins in Wadala

The Shikarkhane twins from Wadala had interesting results as Kimaya cleared CET on Tuesday to take admission to engineering, while Mihika cleared NEET on Wednesday to take admission to medicine. While Kimaya's score in CET was 99.98 percentile, Mihika's score in NEET was 99.4 percentile. "We have decided on higher education based on our likes. I find biology more interesting," said Mihika.

