NEET 2019 Result declared: Check and download Rank Card at ntaneet.nic.in

results

Candidates will be able to access NEET 2019 Results online by visiting ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in

Representational picture

NEET Result 2019: The NTA has provided an official notification regarding the NEET Result 2019 on their website ntaneet.nic.in on June 5, 2019 at 4 pm. Candidates can now visit the official website at 4 PM to check NEET Result 2019. Post formal declaration, candidates will be able to access NEET 2019 Results online by visiting ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in. As the NEET 2019 Exam is conducted by NTA, the result will be published online on official websites only. There are no partner websites or third party websites on which NEET 2019 Results will be provided. Therefore, candidates are advised to only check their results on the following official website

Steps to check NTA NEET Result 2019

Visit the official website of NEET, ntaneet.nic.in.

Click on the link 'NEET Result 2019' available on the homepage.

Enter your NEET Registration Id and Password in the space provided.

The NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on the next age.

Check your result and download the same for future reference.

After NEET Result 2019, students will have to appear for the counselling based on the marks obtained in the test to get admission in undergraduate medical courses. The schedule for NEET counselling 2019 will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage after the NEET 2019 result declaration. In 2018, the first phase of NEET counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates