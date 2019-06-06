Thunderstorm and lightning to strike Maharashtra, warns MeT department
Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southeast and the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely to hit isolated places in Maharashtra and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday.
The weather forecasting agency also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Besides, Gangetic West Bengal, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy downpour.
MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 6, 2019
Read @ANI story | https://t.co/J39rkKnYym pic.twitter.com/R88m3g11qP
Most Indian states are reeling under a heat wave and there seems to be no respite as weather forecasts a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; in some parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over West Rajasthan.
"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan. Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Thursday.
Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southeast and the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.
Samar Chaudhary, Meteorologist at Skymet: This is the second driest year in last 65 years, normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall is 99 mm. This condition is due to the prevailing El Niño over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon. pic.twitter.com/nDWVCqaMqj— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
Samar Chaudhary, Meteorologist at Skymet said, "This is the second driest year in last 65 years, normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall is 99 mm. This condition is due to the prevailing El Niño over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon."
Also read: Monsoon likely to be delayed by a week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8 predicts IMD
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Air hostess raped by airline staffer in Andheri flat
- Fraudsters use 'X-ray vision' to rob Kalyan woman of jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh
- Vasai man arrested for stalking woman online
- Mumbai Crime: Tik Tok star turns out to be habitual thief
- Mumbai: Babu slammed for railway la la land picture
- Scare after 'gelatin sticks' tied in wire, handwritten note found on Shalimar Express
- Mumbai: Railways finally begin to pull down abandoned Vikhroli sub-station
- Mumbai: Banganga revamp has turned our area into a dump, say locals
- Dhule woman's death: Women and Child Welfare Dept seeks expert opinion
- MSCW: Reserve two seats in locals for pregnant women, lactating mothers
- NEET 2019 results: Four from state in top 50, no Mumbai topper in list
- Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'
- Government signs MoU for transfer of Aarey land to BMC for zoo
- 'Landlord, MHADA, IIT-B working to get Esplanade demolished'
- Teenaged Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji in Lonavala
- Tailor held for masturbating in front of four-year-old
- 28-year-old engineer in quest for love on dating app loses Rs 92,000
- Rajnath Singh shares snacks with Indian army jawans at Siachen
- The reason why your Bollywood celebrities look so amazingly good
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- Taapsee Pannu: Actors wanted my portion abridged in Saand Ki Aankh
- Sayani Gupta: Would stand out with my skin tone in Article 15
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
- World Cup 2019: India's fanatic supporter Sudhir Gautam's conch shell confiscated
- World Cup 2019 Diary: Sleepy Southampton wakes up to Ind vs SA frenzy
- World Cup 2019: Yuzvendra Chahal... verve and vigour
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma takes down first target after Yuzvendra Chahal setup
- BCCI's ACU to probe Mumbai player's bookie claim: CoA
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Monsoon likely to be delayed by week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8 predicts IMD
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel