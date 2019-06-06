Thunderstorm and lightning to strike Maharashtra, warns MeT department

national

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southeast and the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast

Pic/ANI

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely to hit isolated places in Maharashtra and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said India Meteorological Department on Thursday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Besides, Gangetic West Bengal, South interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy downpour.

Read @ANI story | https://t.co/J39rkKnYym pic.twitter.com/R88m3g11qP — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 6, 2019

Most Indian states are reeling under a heat wave and there seems to be no respite as weather forecasts a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha; in some parts with a severe heat wave in isolated pockets very likely over West Rajasthan.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan. Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over South Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin on Thursday.

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over the southeast and the southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Samar Chaudhary, Meteorologist at Skymet: This is the second driest year in last 65 years, normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall is 99 mm. This condition is due to the prevailing El Niño over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon. pic.twitter.com/nDWVCqaMqj — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019

Samar Chaudhary, Meteorologist at Skymet said, "This is the second driest year in last 65 years, normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall is 99 mm. This condition is due to the prevailing El Niño over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon."

