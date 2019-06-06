Monsoon likely to be delayed by week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8 predicts IMD

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 09:59 IST | mid-day online desk

On Tuesday, the IMD had said the arrival of monsoon in Kerala could be on June 7. On Saturday, private weather forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the onset of monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week and it is now expected to arrive only by June 8. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

"It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for the onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8. Conditions are likely to become favourable for an advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in its monsoon bulletin. On Tuesday, the IMD had said the arrival of monsoon could be on June 7. On Saturday, private weather forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7.

Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, the IMD had said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days. The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season. Several parts of the country are reeling under severe heatwave with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in some parts. The arrival of monsoon is likely to give some respite from the scorching heat.

