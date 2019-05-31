Mumbai Rains: Monsoon to be delayed by a week, reveals new report

mumbai-rains

Mumbai rains in general starts around June 10 before which pre-monsoon showers make an appearance around the end of May

The monsoon in Mumbai is expected to be delayed by a week according to Skymet weather. The maximum temperature recorded in Mumbai on May 31 is 34-degree Celcius while the minimum is 28-degree Celcius. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy today.

Mumbai rains in general starts around June 10 before which pre-monsoon showers make an appearance around the end of May. According to Skymet weather, southwest monsoon will have a delayed onset over Kerala and conditions reveal that Monsoon may not make in time over Mumbai as well. Thus, Mumbai rains are only expected to make an onset in the third week of June, and not before that.

Mercury soared high in isolated parts of Maharashtra as a heat wave gripped the region leading to a water crisis and also affecting crops. According to the India Meteorological Department, the mercury sizzled at 48 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur on Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency has warned that a heat wave may further rise in the coming days. Apart from Chandrapur, areas such as Brahmpuri and Amravati also recorded a high temperature of 47.5 and 46.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality is also expected to be very poor across India including the major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

