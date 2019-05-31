Mumbai: Guard dies after being thrown out of the train

national

A WR spokesperson said the guard was not found in his cabin; his belongings were found at a railway crossing between Chirai and Bhachau stations. Further investigations are underway

A window in the guard's cabin had been shattered, possibly due to the incident

A train guard died after being allegedly assaulted and thrown out of his cabin in a running Bhuj Express that was on its way to Mumbai on Thursday evening. Sources said that a man possibly suffering from a mental illness allegedly committed the act; he was taken into police custody.

The guard has been identified as S P Gautam. Bhavesh Dharod, a 3AC passenger onboard the train told mid-day the train was detained at Bhachau station. Dharod said there was a lot of commotion, "I saw the guard's cabin where a window had been shattered. The police at the station told me they had arrested the accused." A GRP official said investigations are underway.

