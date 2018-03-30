Youth throws stone at Utkal Express guard, injured

The incident took place last night when the train had to make a stop after a passenger pulled the chain ahead of the station, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), Inderjit Singh

The guard of the Utkal Express was injured after a youth threw a stone at him near the Khatoli railway station here, police said.

The incident took place last night when the train had to make a stop after a passenger pulled the chain ahead of the station, SHO, Government Railway Police (GRP), Inderjit Singh.

The youth, Sonu, was arrested. He was in an inebriated state, the officer said.

