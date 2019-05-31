BMC to rope in citizens to fight air pollution

national

Officials concerned said more than 100 people including environmentalists, residents and members of the ward's ALM would be present for the event, which will mainly discuss ways of preventing air pollution

No wonder municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi is an environment lover that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are now planning to woo him by engaging citizens in fighting environmental problems.

In a bid to encourage citizens to brainstorm on ways to reduce air pollution caused by wastes, the civic body's D ward plans to hold a conference on the matter at its office on June 4. Officials concerned said more than 100 people including environmentalists, residents and members of the ward's ALM would be present for the event, which will mainly discuss ways of preventing air pollution.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC's pre-monsoon work 'kills' MTNL lines on LBS Road in Ghatkopar

Sources said the conference would focus on dealing with air pollution through activities that could be done at the ward level. Participants would also discuss the role students, youngsters, doctors, teachers, lawyers, engineers and journalists among others could play in creating environmental awareness. The session would also discuss how households could reduce their waste footprint.

The event, which would start with a tree-planting ceremony, will be held in coordination with a city-based firm. Vishwas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward said, "There will be a group discussion and at the end each group will put forward their recommendations which will be recorded. Later, a vision statement will be released on our pledge to beat air pollution. It will be a one-of-its-kind event where we are looking at maximum participation by citizens."

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates