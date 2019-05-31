Mumbai: 33-year-old attempts suicide outside Aamir Khan's office

national

The man has been identified as Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Belgaum, Karnataka

A high-voltage drama was reported outside the office of actor Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening, when a 33-year-old man attempted suicide after security guards stopped him from meeting the actor. The man has been identified as Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Belgaum, Karnataka.

According to the police, Qasim had been trying to meet the actor for the past few days, claiming he had some strategy on how to create employment in rural areas. He thought the actor would be interested as his NGO, Paani Foundation, tackles water scarcity in rural Maharashtra. "On Tuesday, Qasim went to the actor's office at Khar, but was denied permission again by the security guards. This time he consumed some liquid from a small bottle he was carrying with him," said a police officer.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and the cops were called. The police recovered a bottle of liquid from him that had the word 'Pehalwan' written on it. "We contacted his family in Belgaum, while the doctors ensured that the liquid he consumed had not harmed him," the officer added. Qasim told the police that he had only wanted to meet the actor with his plan on creating employment. He said he was frustrated after all his attempts to meet the actor were thwarted. "The person was handed over to his family after his statement was recorded," the officer added.

