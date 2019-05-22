35-year-old man commits suicide by consuming poisonous substance
The man took the drastic step as he was upset after his daughter was allegedly kidnapped from his house on May 11
On May 22. 2019, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said Wednesday. The incident took place at Purkaji town on Tuesday, the police said. According to the police, the man was upset after his daughter was allegedly kidnapped from his house on May 11, police said.
In another incident, a 22-year-old man tried to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze over a family dispute in Muranpur here on Tuesday, they said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, police said.
In another incident which took place on May 17, 2019, an undertrial prisoner allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Deeg subjail of Bharatpur. "Sunder Jatav (30), a murder accused, was lodged in the jail since September 2018. He hanged himself in the jail barrack last (Friday) night," SHO, Deeg Police Station Mahendra Singh said.
Singh said that senior officials have reached the jail premises and the matter is being probed. Read the full story here.
