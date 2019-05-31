Bikers attack astrologer, tell her to withdraw rape case against Karan Oberoi or else...

crime

While out on a morning walk in Oshiwara, two people on a bike arrived and slashed her right arm, following which the pillion rider threatened to throw acid at her

(Left) The victim suffered injuries on her right arm; (above) The piece of paper that was thrown at her post the attack

Days after a 34-year-old city-based astrologer filed a rape complaint against actor-singer Karan Oberoi and got him arrested, the Oshiwara Police nabbed four people for attacking the victim with a knife while she was out for a morning walk on May 25.

Two people on a bike arrived and slashed her right arm, following which the pillion rider threatened to throw acid at her. In her statement to the police, she said moments after the attack the biker threw a paper chit at her, which said, 'take the case back'.

"The attackers were nabbed after a thorough investigation. So far there is no evidence that links the rape case with the attack on the astrologer. We are probing the matter to ascertain the facts and find out who planned the attack," said a police officer.

He further said, "After checking a number of CCTV footages, we traced the bike used in the incident to Mira Road and then arrested its owner Zeeshan Ahmed, 23."

Zeeshan's interrogation led the cops to his 21-year-old friend Arafat Ahmed, who was riding the bike. Following this, the pillion rider Jitin Santosh, 21, was nabbed from Santacuruz. Later, another accused, 22-year-old Altamash Ansari, was arrested for his involvement in the conspiracy. "We are trying to find out who planned and executed the attack. More arrests in the matter likely," the officer added.

