Karan Oberoi rape case: Victim attacked by two bike-borne in Mumbai
The victim who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her was attacked by two bike-borne men and a letter was thrown at her asking her to take back the case
The woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her was attacked by two bike-borne men on Saturday, police said. According to the police, a letter was thrown at the victim asking her to take back the case. However, no name was mentioned in the letter.
SD Pasalwar, Senior Inspector Oshiwara Police Station on TV actor Karan Oberoi alleged rape case: Victim was attacked by two bike borne men with a knife, they threw a letter at her threatening to take back the complaint. Case registered, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/OkV8A33f6J— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019
Woman Who Accused TV Actor Karan Oberoi of Rape and Extortion Attacked in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VENWhhmb5O— Sanjay kushwaha (@Sanjay36200) May 26, 2019
@MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia— Gyanendradas (@gyanendra_shahi) May 27, 2019
Another rape victim attacked for filing case with the police.
Fresh case of attemted murder, terrifying a women, causing hindrance in court proceeding etc should be filed against #karanOberoi pic.twitter.com/N2Ak1QgHaI
The senior police officer Oshiwara police station Shailesh Pasalwar said, "The victim has filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station that she was attacked by two unknown bikers this morning at 6.30 am at Lokhandwala back road while she was going for morning walk"
"Oshiwara police station has taken note of FIR and the investigation is underway," he added. Meanwhile, the woman's advocate said the former was attacked with a sharp object by the two men at around 6:30 am this morning and sustained injuries as a result of the same.
Karan Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6 and sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court in connection with the case. An FIR was registered against him under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her. The FIR also stated that Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.
Top News stories of the day
- Mumbai: Derailment at Kurla disrupts Central Railway train services
- Mumbai crime: Popular salon stylist groped me, says actress
- Mumbai: Behind PG medico's suicide, constant barbs in WhatsApp groups
- Blood banks that don't update stock status will lose licence
- Mumbai: 50-year-old critically injured in Jogeshwari gas explosion dies
- Narendra Modi visits mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar, seeks blessings
- Mumbai crime: FIR registered in Anurag Kashyap's tweet plaint
- Mumbai: Vikhroli Metro station to tower over EEH, JVLR
- Narendra Dabholkar murder: 'Defence lawyer's clerk arrested from Thane'
- Super volatile all this while
- Mumbai: Civic body to find out if parking under open spaces is possible
- Mumbai crime: Two fake cops trying to loot senior citizen arrested
- Mumbai: Western Railway's third AC local will roll out in December
- Daawat to dine
- A Himalayan feast
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Rape accused Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court