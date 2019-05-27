Karan Oberoi rape case: Victim attacked by two bike-borne in Mumbai

crime

The victim who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her was attacked by two bike-borne men and a letter was thrown at her asking her to take back the case

Karan Oberoi

The woman who accused TV actor Karan Oberoi of raping and extorting money from her was attacked by two bike-borne men on Saturday, police said. According to the police, a letter was thrown at the victim asking her to take back the case. However, no name was mentioned in the letter.

SD Pasalwar, Senior Inspector Oshiwara Police Station on TV actor Karan Oberoi alleged rape case: Victim was attacked by two bike borne men with a knife, they threw a letter at her threatening to take back the complaint. Case registered, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/OkV8A33f6J — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2019

Woman Who Accused TV Actor Karan Oberoi of Rape and Extortion Attacked in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VENWhhmb5O — Sanjay kushwaha (@Sanjay36200) May 26, 2019

@MumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia

Another rape victim attacked for filing case with the police.

Fresh case of attemted murder, terrifying a women, causing hindrance in court proceeding etc should be filed against #karanOberoi pic.twitter.com/N2Ak1QgHaI — Gyanendradas (@gyanendra_shahi) May 27, 2019

The senior police officer Oshiwara police station Shailesh Pasalwar said, "The victim has filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station that she was attacked by two unknown bikers this morning at 6.30 am at Lokhandwala back road while she was going for morning walk"

"Oshiwara police station has taken note of FIR and the investigation is underway," he added. Meanwhile, the woman's advocate said the former was attacked with a sharp object by the two men at around 6:30 am this morning and sustained injuries as a result of the same.

Karan Oberoi, who was arrested on May 6 and sent to 14 days of judicial custody by an Andheri court in connection with the case. An FIR was registered against him under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the actor allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her. The FIR also stated that Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim and threatened to release the video if she did not pay the requisite sum.

