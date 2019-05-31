NEET answer key out, but candidates unhappy

national

Say cannot challenge answers as Optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets haven't been released

The National Testing agency (NTA) released the answer key of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) on Wednesday, but the candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate courses are unhappy. The students who appeared for NEET can send their applications to NTA challenging any question or answer asked in the examination with the help of the answer key. However, in the absence of their Optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets or answer sheets, the students say they cannot send applications.

An application to the NTA costs R1,000 so the students cannot send in their challenges without a certainty, said students and parents. The deadline to send applications ends on Friday.

Ruhi Kapoor, a parent, said, "In a regular practice, along with answer key, OMR sheets are also released. This makes sending challenge applications convenient. No child can remember all answers that he/she has given until the answer sheet is out. They need their OMR sheets to cross check their answer. This is bizarre. What is the point of challenges, especially when the cost is so high. Is it only to make money?"

Krishnvi Joshi, a student, said, "There are some questions in the test that are tricky and either has multiple answers or no answer in the given options. As there is a practice of negative marking, the process of challenging the answers or questions prevents us from losing scores. However, without being able to cross-check our answers with the answer key, it is risky to challenge if required. But in the absence of OMR sheets, we won't be able to file applications appropriately." Vineet Joshi, the member of NTA, was unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates