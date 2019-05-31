Mumbai Crime: Marine engineer dies in acid attack, friend in hospital

national

The duo were returning home on their bike around 2 am when someone threw acid at them at Varsave bridge

Representational picture

A 41-year-old Dahisar resident has died after an unidentified person threw acid in his face, while his woman friend is still undergoing treatment for burns at the hospital. The deceased, identified as Avinash Tiwari, used to work as a marine engineer for a Mumbai-based shipping company. The woman has been identified as Seema Vishwakarma, 38, an advocate.

According to the police, on the night of May 28, Tiwari with Vishwakarma had gone to Kinara Dhaba at Ghodbunder Road for dinner and left for home on their bike around 2.30 am. An officer said, "When they reached Varsave bridge and were about to take a 'U' turn, someone suddenly threw acid on them."

Both were badly burned in the attack, and started shouting for help. Passers-by immediately informed the police. Cops from Valiv police station arrived and rushed the couple to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli, where Tiwari succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"The cause of death is shock and multiple burns," said a doctor. While speaking to mid-day, Tiwari's father, Virendrakumar, said, "I am shocked, and simply cannot understand who could be behind this."

An officer said, "Tiwari had got married in 2006 but he and his wife separated in 2016." The police officer added, "Vishwakarma had been representing his divorce case in court. A day before the incident, they had gotten married in a temple and had gone to the dhaba the next day to celebrate." Vijay Chaugale, senior inspector, Valiv police station, said, "We have registered an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating."

