Mumbai: Hike in AC local fares from June 1

The beginning of the new financial year has also been fruitful with the AC local gathering approximately Rs 1.84 crore in April

The fares of the air conditioned local trains will go up from June 1. The new hike will cause the base fare for a single journey to be 1.3 times more than the base fare of a single journey ticket first class ticket. The trains have been running on an introductory discount fare ever since the service started on December 25, 2017.

This means that the single fare ticket between Churchgate and Borivli, which was R165 will now tentatively be Rs 180, while a Churchgate to Virar ticket which cost Rs 205 will now tentatively be Rs 220. The monthly pass for Churchgate to Borivli, which was Rs 1,640, will now tentatively be Rs 1,775 and while the one for Churchgate to Virar, which was Rs 2,040, will now be Rs 2,205.

Other applicable supplementary charges like MUTP, GST, will be levied separately as applicable. No difference of fare would be collected on season tickets of AC EMU that have already been issued. However, if the season tickets or single journey tickets are updated, the difference will be collected as per the revised base fare.

On December 25, 2017, the day the AC local commenced, it was decided that for the first six months as an introductory offer, the fare will be 1.2 times the base fare of a first class ticket, after which it would rise to 1.3 times.

This offer had been extended a couple of times in the past and was valid till May 31. In 2018-19, India's first AC local train had total earning amounting to almost Rs 19 crore. The beginning of the new financial year has also been fruitful with the AC local gathering approximately R1.84 crore in April.

