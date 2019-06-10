Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon

crime

The Bangur Nagar police on Sunday arrested two of four accused, who robbed a 38-year-old businessman of Rs 2.7 lakh on Wednesday at Goregaon West. One of them had been caught by the complainant when he tried to flee. The other was arrested at Chhara Nagar in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Mohammed Zahir Sheikh, a Versova resident who has a fishing business, was going back home on his bike on Eid, after receiving money from an angadiya. Police said at Bangur Nagar, four people riding two bikes forced him to stop. They began to quarrel with him over riding the bike wrongly, and suddenly one of them took Sheikh's keys. Police said another accused then threatened him with a knife while another accused opened the side box and took the money. Police said the accused then fled, but Sheikh managed to grab one. Onlookers also helped.

The arrested accused confessed to the crime and revealed information about the other accused. The Bangur Nagar police then went to Chhara Nagar and arrested the another accused. The arrested accused were identified as Vishal Garange, 38, and Praful Tamaichi, 43, both residents of Chhara Nagar. The other two accused are still to be arrested. "We have booked and arrested the accused under Sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in a robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act 135 and 37. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody," said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station. The money was recovered.

