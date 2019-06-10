Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies

national

As there are no CCTV cameras on the Bandra's bridge, the police are examining those installed in nearby locations to verify if a group of bikers entered the bridge on the wrong side

The victim, Shahid Khan; the accused's car

A 20-year-old youth died after he fell off the U bridge in Bandra when a speeding car hit his motorcycle in the wee hours of Sunday. While biker Shahid Khan died on the spot, pillion rider Arbaz Aslam Sheikh sustained severe injuries as he was dragged with the bike for a few metres.

The incident occurred around 3.50 am when Khan and Sheikh, 21, who were coming from Mahim Dargah, were headed towards Bandstand. The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Akshit Nahar, who was with two of his friends in the car.

"While we were on the U bridge, around 10 to 15 bikers came from the wrong side. We got scared and Khan suddenly rode to the right side of the bridge when a car crashed into our bike from behind. Khan fell off the bridge and as I was holding the bike tightly, I was dragged along with it," Sheikh said in his police complaint.

The police said they reached the accident spot and rushed the victims to a hospital, where Khan was declared brought dead. Sheikh is undergoing treatment, said a police officer, adding that the accused car driver was arrested on the spot. However, he was released on provisional bail after being produced in a Bandra court.

As there are no CCTV cameras on the bridge, the police are examining those installed in nearby locations to verify if a group of bikers entered the bridge on the wrong side.

Nahar has been arrested under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code.

