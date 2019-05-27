Bus with 56 passengers on Mumbai-Pune highway rams into divider and almost falls off

national

Mumbai-Pune highway bus accident. Pics/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

In a bizarre accident, a luxury bus which was heading towards Pune from Mumbai via the Mumbai-Pune National highway carrying around 56 passengers apparently hit the divider on the road and partially fell off. Passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries

The incident took place around 10.40 am on the old Mumbai-Pune road better known as National Highway, near Bhor Ghat.

The Jhilli police team, highway police officers and members of a local resident group Apaghat Grashtra Madati Sati rushed to the spot and averted the major disaster.

According to the Khopoli police, "It looks like a case of negligence on the part of the bus driver. He claims that the bus broke down and reversed while he applied brakes on the vehicle, the accident took place. We are currently probing the matter."

Gurunath Sathalkar, who runs the Apaghatgrashtra madati sati group, said, "The Luxury bus bearing the number MH-04-FK0201 and belonging to Satguru Krupa Travels was plying passengers from Mumbai to Pune via NH 46 near Bhor ghat. The driver claims that the bus broke down and went in to reverse while he applied the brakes. The bus then rammed into a safety wall on the highway. The bus did not fall off as trees and rocks around helped stop the bus from tipping over. The passengers were in a panicked state and suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid by our group. The police then helped passengers to get to their destination. Traffic on that route was hampered for a while."

