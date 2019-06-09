Mumbai: Five people injured in a car accident in Sewri
The injured have been taken to KEM hospital for treatment while, police have detained the driver
At least 5 people are reportedly injured after an uncontrolled Ertiga car hit the pedestrians at a bus stop in Sewri on Sunday. The injured have been taken to KEM hospital for treatment while, police have detained the driver, according to initial reports.
More details are awaited regarding the alleged accident.
In another incident, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village. While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.
Also, two people died and 12 were injured in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A group of 20 people from Vasai was on its way to Mahabaleshwar for a picnic when the minibus rammed into the back of a luxury bus. The minibus driver, Shekhar Rohidas Kamble (51), and one passenger, Joseph Manvel Serejo (62), died on the spot. Four others — Jayprakash Vartak (28), Alfiya Joseph Serejo (23), Preeti Gonsalves (25) and Nonrat Joseph Serejo (60) — were caught between the seats and are seriously injured. All the injured victim were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, by the State highway police.
