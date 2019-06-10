Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon

national

Pandavkada waterfall. Pic/YouTube

The Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai, a huge tourist attraction, yet a dangerous spot for the past few years, could remain completely closed to tourists this time. Forest officials will set a boundary around it from where people can enjoy the falls. The spot that sees hordes of visitors every monsoon, is a risky spot due to slippery slopes and has witnessed a number of mishaps as well as deaths.

Last year, the forest department and police officers set up a strong bandobast at the waterfall yet tourists somehow managed to break rules and get close to it. On July 29 last year, three youngsters died at the waterfall. They were Sushil Kumar, 21, Sanjay Bagwe, 24, and Dheeraj Mhase, 17, an HSC student of KBP (Modern) College in Vashi. Mhase had come to the waterfalls with his friends to celebrate Gatari Amavasya.

Senior police inspector Kharghar Police Station P Tidar said, "We are yet to finalise the decision, but if we curb entry to the waterfall, we will save lives." A forest official said, "Pandavkada waterfall is a popular weekend getaway during the monsoon. But, the increasing crowds every year has led to a rise in the number of accidents. To curb such incidents, since 2016, the forest department and Kharghar police have started a bandobast at the spot. But, this time, we are planning to completely stop entry to the waterfall. People are opposing it, but we will take a strict decision this time."

