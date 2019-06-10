Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019

cricket-world-cup

Roshni, who has flown down from America and will be there to support Team India till their match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16, also had a cool nail art of Kohli and the Indian team

Virat Kohli fan Roshni Chashmawala shows her nail art and the collage of India captain's 41 ODI tons. Pics/Harit N Joshi

There are some crazy Virat Kohli fans around the world. One such fan — Roshni Chasmawala — made her way to The Oval yesterday. She had made a collage of Kohli's 41 ODI centuries and was hoping for his 42nd ton yesterday. Although she was a tad disappointed when the Indian skipper got out for 82, Roshni was nonetheless thrilled with his half century.

"I have sourced pictures of each of his ODI centuries. Right from his first hundred against Sri Lanka in 2009 to his 123 v Australia in Ranchi this year [in March]… I have them all," Roshni told mid-day.

Baroda-based Indian Jaimin Kothari (centre) with his friends at The Oval yesterday

Dressed to thrill

A group of fans travelling from Baroda decided to come dressed as prisoners for the match. "There are two reasons for dressing up like this. We are big Amitabh Bachchan fans so this is dedicated to one of his super hit movies Qaidi No. 420. Also, since we are in London, we know that two Indian fugitives are here, enjoying life despite being involved in multi-crore frauds, so this is for them. They should be taken back to India and jailed," Jaimin Kothari told mid-day in an apparent reference to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

