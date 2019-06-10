Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri

crime

Driver, who sustained injuries in the mishap at Sewri, will be arrested after he is discharged from hospital

The deceased, Darshan, and (right) his relative Kalpesh who was hurt in the accident

A 26-year-old man crashed his car into a bus top near Rushabh Tower in Sewri, killing one person and injuring five others on Sunday. The injured are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital. The accused, identified as Shahnaz Iliyas, also sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. He will be arrested as soon as he is discharged, said the police.

The accident happened around 6 pm when Iliyas, along with a woman relative, left for a drive even as deceased Darshan Patil, 18, his mother Swati, 40, sister Nidhi, 12, and a relative, Kalpesh Prakash Dharse, 25, were waiting at the bus stop for a taxi, the police said.

The accused lost control of his car and hit the bus stop and a commercial vehicle parked nearby. Three others, including Gauri Mahesh Nandavkar, 40, Jay Mahesh Mandavkar, 13, – all residents of Sewri – were also injured in the accident.

"After the incident, eight people, including the occupants of the car, were rushed to KEM Hospital. The driver has been booked and will be arrested after he is discharged," said Bhagwat Bansod, senior police inspector, RAK Marg police station.

Darshan's father Dipak has demanded strict action against the accused. Sachin Padval, local corporator, has blamed double-parking for the accident. "Parking is available for truck drivers in the BPT area. But because it is paid parking, they illegally park on the highway," he added.

In another incident, a 19-year-old boy on a scooter was crushed under a BEST bus while trying to overtake the vehicle in Agripada on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Aniket Kagane, a resident of Tardeo. The police have arrested the BEST bus driver Ashok Pawar, 52.

