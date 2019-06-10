Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral

crime

The incident was recorded on camera by a girl from the neighbourhood, a video of which later went viral

Screengrab from the video

Mahendragarh (Haryana): In a horrifying incident, a woman was caught beating her elderly mother-in-law on camera in Niwaz Nagar village of Haryana's Mahendragarh district. The clip went viral on social media after a girl from the neighbourhood shared the video online.

Another Twitter user tagged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the video requesting to take cognizance of the matter.

Dear @mlkhattar

This video clip is from Niwaj Nagar village in the subdivision Narnaul of the Mahendragarh District in Haryana filmed by neighbours.This old woman is a proud Ex member of INA and get Rs 30000/- Govt pension who is regularly beaten by her Daughter in law.

Pls help pic.twitter.com/hJLJoMh2hc — Rishi Bagree ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@rishibagree) June 7, 2019

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar described the incident as "deplorable and condemnable", saying such behaviour should not be tolerated in a civilised society. Through a tweet, Khattar informed that a case has been registered and the accused woman had been arrested.

This is deplorable and condemnable, such behavior should not be tolerated in civilised society.



A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. https://t.co/WQ1mPLyb9W — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 8, 2019

Following which police took cognizance of the matter and reached the victim's house. The old lady was taken for a medical examination by cops.

"We are taking her for medical examination after that we'll take her wherever she wants to go," a police official said.

As seen in the video, the victim identified as Chand Bai was sitting on a cot while her daughter-in-law Kanta Devi pushes her forcefully and pulls her hair.

Reportedly, Chand Bai's husband was an Assistant Sub Inspector in the Border Security Force and she receives pension from the government.

Kanta Devi was arrested on Saturday morning and has been charged with section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the SP said.

After recording the statement of the victim, police got her medically examined, a police officer said, adding that further investigations were underway.\

