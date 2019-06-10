World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves

cricket-world-cup

India's MS Dhoni during the game against Australia yesterday. Pic/Bipin Patel

As expected, India's MS Dhoni decided to do away with the controversial insignia sign on his wicketkeepeing gloves in yesterday's match against Australia here at The Oval. The former India captain did not wear the controversial gloves when India took the field to defend their score of 352.

All talk before the match was about whether Dhoni, backed by the BCCI, will sport the Balidaan badge on his wicketkeeping gloves and thus defy the ICC norms.

There was ample amount of support here for Dhoni's decision to sport the armed forces sign during the South Africa clash on June 5 in Southampton and yesterday, one spotted a few spectators with posters displaying the Balidaan badge.

The ICC had rejected the BCCI's appeal to let Dhoni sport the Balidaan badge as it was in violation of their clothing and equipment rules. Dhoni sported wicketkeeping gloves of the same colour but without the dagger logo.

The BCCI felt there was nothing wrong in Dhoni's gloves though as it wasn't religious, political in nature and commercial. ICC confirmed the new gloves were as per the norms.

With inputs from Debasish Datta

