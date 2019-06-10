Watch Video! Car caught in sea waves, occupants escape harm in Palghar
People sitting in the car moved out and ran as soon as they saw the wave coming towards them. The car kept floating with the waves for some time and was later fished out with the help of a tractor from a nearby village
A car got stuck in a fast-moving wave after the vehicle was driven too close to the seashore on a beach in Virar city of the district on Monday. Luckily, all those in the car escaped harm. Police said a group of people had come to the beach to play and drove their car too close to the seashore during high tide due to which the tyres of the car got stuck in the sand.
The problem further compounded when a fast-moving wave came towards the car. People sitting in the car moved out and ran as soon as they saw the wave coming towards them. The car kept floating with the waves for some time and was later fished out with the help of a tractor from a nearby village.
The Meteorological Department has warned that a cyclone may occur in the Arabian Sea near the West Coast of India between June 11 and 12, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations of Maharashtra said on Sunday. The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period. The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast. Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region. The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit Mumbai along with the Konkan region during this period. The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and West Bengal.
