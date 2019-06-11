Mumbai: Two die after auto crushed between dumper, private bus on EEH

national

Speeding dumper skid on the road wet from pre-monsoon showers, and crashed into the auto that was behind a bus at Amar Mahal flyover

Two people died and one person was seriously injured after an auto rickshaw was crushed between a dumper and a private bus at Amar Mahal flyover early on Monday. The dumper driver was allegedly speeding on the Eastern Express Highway. It skid on the road that was slippery after the pre-monsoon showers, and crashed into the auto from behind.

The auto driver and a male passenger died while a woman passenger has been badly hurt. The Tilak Nagar police are investigating the case.

Rammed into rickshaw

At 1 am on June 10, an auto rickshaw driver was ferrying two passengers on the Eastern Express Highway towards Thane. As the auto reached Amar Mahal flyover, a dumper suddenly rammed into it from behind, resulting in it getting crushed between the dumper and a private bus ahead of it. The dumper driver fled after the accident.

Other motorists rushed to the help of the injured and rushed them to Rajawadi Hospital where auto rickshaw driver Subhash Santprasad Bind, 55, and one of the passengers, Sufiyan Ansari, 25, died during treatment. Mona Sameer Mirza, 55, the other passenger, was severely injured and is under treatment in Rajawadi Hospital.

Police speak

"We have booked the unknown dumper driver and are looking for him. He has been booked under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence)" said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

