Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game

Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man was allegedly was killed by his friend over a Ludo game, which they were playing on a smartphone. Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game. The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Bengaluru.

According to Indian Express, the accused had confessed his crime to the Bengaluru police that the deceased had refused to Rs 100 after he lost the Ludo game. The victim had allegedly pressed the red button on the app, which irked the accused eventually leading to a heated argument. In the heat of the argument, the accused stabbed him to death.

However, the alleged incident saw the light of the day when the deceased's wife registered a complaint against the accused at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in Ilyas Nagar.

The victim's wife filed a complaint after she suspected an untoward incident between the two. The accused had even called her to inform that her husband has been admitted at the hospital due to some head injuries.

Although, he was later referred to Jayanagar hospital where he was declared brought dead by the hospital staff.

Hazaresh Killedar, sub-inspector of the police station, who is investigating the case had said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

