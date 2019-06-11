Man stabbed to death by his friend over ludo game
Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game
Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man was allegedly was killed by his friend over a Ludo game, which they were playing on a smartphone. Reportedly, the deceased was stabbed to death by his friend when he refused to pay Rs 100 after losing the game. The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Bengaluru.
According to Indian Express, the accused had confessed his crime to the Bengaluru police that the deceased had refused to Rs 100 after he lost the Ludo game. The victim had allegedly pressed the red button on the app, which irked the accused eventually leading to a heated argument. In the heat of the argument, the accused stabbed him to death.
However, the alleged incident saw the light of the day when the deceased's wife registered a complaint against the accused at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station in Ilyas Nagar.
The victim's wife filed a complaint after she suspected an untoward incident between the two. The accused had even called her to inform that her husband has been admitted at the hospital due to some head injuries.
Although, he was later referred to Jayanagar hospital where he was declared brought dead by the hospital staff.
Hazaresh Killedar, sub-inspector of the police station, who is investigating the case had said that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai: One dead, five injured after car crashes into bus stop at Sewri
- BMC has got 30 complaints about mosquitoes from south Mumbai
- Mumbai Rains: Parts of the city witness first showers
- Video of woman beating elderly mother-in-law goes viral
- Mumbai: Police sweeper gets home after nine-year struggle
- Proposed Aarey Zoo in leopard corridor, say locals
- Mumbai Crime: Bikers who stole Rs 2.7 lakh from businessman held in Goregaon
- Mumbai: Biker hit by car, falls off Bandra's U bridge, dies
- Navi Mumbai: Pandavkada waterfall to be shut to tourists this monsoon
- The Dutch mystery: Mumbai man's 'abrupt run' makes him 'prime suspect' for Dutch cops
- IIT-Jodhpur professor rapes woman on pretext of offering job
- Padma Lakshmi, Amrita Singh: Female celebs who became mothers after 40
- Mumbai rains: These photos will surely put a smile on your face
- These dirt cheap hostels in India are perfect for backpackers!
- Do you know Karan Wahi was selected for the Under 19 cricket team alongside Virat Kohli?
- Ira Khan, Iulia Vantur and Sohail Khan at restaurant launch in Bandra
- Workout diaries: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor spotted in Bandra
- Faf du Plessis' family vacation pictures will leave you awe-struck
- Did you know about these 12 cool brother duos in cricket?
- Alia Bhatt goes sans makeup again, and this time, it's for Sadak 2
- Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81
- World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni plays by the rules, no Balidaan logo on gloves
- Prisoners, Virat Kohli addicts: Crazy fans at World Cup 2019
- Virat Kohli: ODI series loss to Oz motivated us to do well at The Oval
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Worst Crime: Man strips, stabs sister-in-law to death after an affair with her