Mumbai police help disaster management gain traction on Twitter

mumbai-rains

Send Twitter experts to help the department engage the public with attractive tweets

The civic body's Disaster Management Department has taken the help of Twitter experts of the Mumbai police, which has become popular among twitteratis for their witty posts, to gain traction on the social media platform.

According to the sources, the personnel who handle the Twitter profile of the Mumbai police are helping the disaster management cell carve out attractive posts to engage the twitteratis. The aim is to reach out to maximum number of residents to address their monsoon woes. The city police will help the department till the end of the monsoon season, added the sources.

The department, going by the handle @DisasterMgmtBMC, tweeted, "Every solution is closer, when we address the problem together! Mumbai, let's resolve to address the issues of the city as a collective responsibility. Because no step will be small when we take it together like no tweet is small when #WeTweet together @AUThackeray @TwitterIndia," read its debut tweet.

Mahesh Narvekar, Chief Officer of Disaster Management Cell, said, "We want Mumbaikars to come forward and tweet to us about the disaster related issues for us to promptly reply. Once the complaints about tree fall, flooding issue, collapse incidents come in from the citizens, the concerned ward and department will be intimated and the agencies will be mobilised for immediate relief." Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray, who was tagged in disaster management's post, tweeted in its support, asking people to tweet their issues to @DisasterMgmtBMC.

