Rare photos of Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben you should not miss!

These unseen photos of Mukesh and Nita Ambani with parents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani will take you down a nostalgic path. See Photos!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Fan page

One of Mumbai's richest couples, Mukesh and Nita Ambani have been happily married for 32 years. The duo never fails to grab attention with their public appearances or social work. Here are a few rare throwback pictures of the lovely couple shared by a fan page on social media site, Instagram.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are seen in this picture with Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.Mukesh Ambani is seen donning a grey suit while his wife, Nita Ambani looks gorgweous in a golden saree. This beautiful picture is a throwback their newly married days.

In this picture, Nita Ambani looks beautiful in a white gown paired with a pink scarf. She looks adorably cute in the short hair. Nita Ambani is known for her elegance and grace and these pictures prove she always had it in her.

Nita Ambani with her parents and younger sister are all smiles for the camera making it a perfect family portrait. The couple's love story apparently started after Mukesh's father Dhirubhai Ambani, spotted Nita at a dance recital. He introduced the duo, hoping things will work out. While Nita Ambani initially could not believe what was happening, she was soon head over heels for Mukesh. The couple is blessed with three children; Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

This family portrait with the entire Ambani family is the best thing you will see on the internet today! Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, parents Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani and kids Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani are seen happily posing for the camera.

