Shloka Mehta, Akash and Anant Ambani spotted at private Airport

famous-personalities

Shloka Mehta, Akash and Anant Ambani were spotted on their way to Hyderabad at the private airport in Mumbai

Pic courtesy/Viral Bhayani's Instagram

The Ambanis were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai leaving for Hyderabad to witness the power-packed IPL match. Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were captured on Sunday at the private jet airport in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani was seen stepping out of his Lamborghini Urus wearing an aqua coloured T-shirt paired with white shorts while his wife, Shloka Mehta was seen in a floral summer maxi dress.

The youngest heir of the Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani was seen in a dark blue polo T-shirt paired with blue denim and black sneakers. The Ambanis were snapped at the airport on their way to Hyderabad for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Highlights about Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani made a rare public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' once again when the two were attending an art exhibition in Mumbai. Surprisingly, this was the second time that Shloka Mehta stepped out to attend an event with her in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Now, pictures from the exhibition have taken the internet by storm. In the photos, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani and can be seen attending an art exhibition in Mumbai. The newly-married couple was joined by none other than Mukesh and Nita Ambani. In the pictures, Akash and Shloka are seen happily posing for the paparazzi at an art exhibition in Mumbai along with the Ambani family.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani made their first public appearance when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at a restaurant at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. Whereas now, new pictures of the lovely couple at the gym has recently made its way to the internet. In the pictures that went viral instantly, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are seen posing with coach Kunal Gir at his gym after a workout session. While sharing the pictures on Instagram Kunal captioned it: With Shloka and Akash Ambani, I don’t know where the lines blur from work to play and from client to friend @Shloka and @Akash. The warmth and love that you showed have made us feel so special at Steel! Thank you guys for a memorable evening! We look forward to welcoming you again soon

Top Stories of the Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates