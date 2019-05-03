Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta attends exhibition with in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani in Mumbai

famous-personalities

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta was spotted attending a fashion pop-up in Bandra as she chose chic white top, featuring ruffled sleeves paired with floral culottes and appeared summer ready

Shloka Mehta poses with Anushka Rajan Doshii after attending her fashion pop-up in Bandra. Pic/Instagram Manav Manglani

Recently, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a rare public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' once again when the two were attending an art exhibition in Mumbai. Surprisingly, this was the second time that Shloka Mehta stepped out to attend an event with her in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Now, pictures from the exhibition have taken the internet by storm.

In the photos, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta can be seen attending an art exhibition in Mumbai. The newly-married couple were joined by none other than Mukesh and Nita Ambani. In the pictures, Akash and Shloka are seen happily posing for the paparazzi at an art exhibition in Mumbai along with the Ambani family.

For the art exhibition, Shloka Mehta opted for a floral look and was donning a little black dress (LBD). She completed her look by leaving her wavy hair open, no makeup and a sling bag. On the other hand, Akash Ambani looked dapper in formals. Akash and Shloka were also accompanied by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani as they all posed happily for a family picture.

A few days ago, pictures of Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta attending a fashion pop-up in Bandra went viral. In the pictures, Shloka is seen attending a fashion pop up titled 'The Pali Pop Up' by designer Anushka Rajan Doshii, daughter of Anushka Rajan. Shloka Mehta and Anushka Rajan have been close friends.

For the fashion pop-up, Shloka donned floral prints and classic whites and as she looked uber cool and chic in a white top, featuring ruffled sleeves which were paired with floral culottes. Shloka complimented her summer ensemble with a no-makeup look and paired her floral look with sunglasses and nude coloured strapped footwear.

View this post on Instagram #shlokaambani snapped at @anushkarajandoshii pop up A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 25, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

In order to complete her summer attire, Shloka Mehta wore minimal jewellery, chose a light pink-hued lipstick and completed her ensemble with a black shoulder bag. She left her tresses open which gave her a natural and casual look.

Shloka's summer style quotient at her recent outings with her in-laws and her BFFs event made hearts skip a beat. Her summer attire for her recent outings is a definite thumbs up!

View this post on Instagram #nitaambani #mukeshambani #ishaambani #AkashAmbani #shlokamehta @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 1, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

After tying the knot on March 8, 2019, newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at a restaurant at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

For the family dinner, Akash and Shloka were seen in their monochrome outfits while Mukesh Ambani and his daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal opted for casual black outfits.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta first made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

