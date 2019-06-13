Ola cab driver returns passengers wallet on his birthday; act of honesty wins the internet

national

The heartwarming story of an Ola can driver returning a customer's wallet on his birthday will bring a smile on your face and restore your faith in humanity

Ola driver saved Twitter user Papa Sierra's day. Pic/Twitter Papa Sierra

In Mumbai, every now and then we come across cab drivers who flatly refuse to ferry passengers for short distances or give passengers tough time with transport. But it's only once a while that we hear about inspiring stories and tales of honesty and kindness. This is one such story.

Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

On June 12, 2019, Twitter user Papa Sierra took to his social networking account to share details of his recent encounter which he encountered with an Ola cab driver in Mumbai. Sharing a tweet, Papa Sierra wrote, "Hey Ola cabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent."

Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

And we overheard him talking to his wife telling her to not let the kids out in the rain. We also chatted a bit about how 1st rains are bad for bikes & that people should ride safely. Patiently negotiating with traffic we reached our destination — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

We thanked him & proceeded to meet our friends. About an hr into the evening I realised I don't have my wallet. I freaked out & thought maybe I dropped it while getting out of the cab so went looking. Then called him to check — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Sierra further posted another tweet and wrote: Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there.

In his further tweets, Papa Sierre gave insights as to how the driver was telling his wife to not let the kids out in the rain and how they chatted about first rains in Mumbai being bad for bikes until Papa Sierre reached his destination. He also talks about thanking the driver and an hour later realising that he may have lost his wallet.

He immediately mentioned he has it safely with him & will had it to me on his way back home. And around 12:30 am on the 11th June 2019 he arrived. I was like cool my birthday isn't ruined considering all the hassle of reporting lost cards, licence, pan card & stuff — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

But the biggest surprise was what I got to know when he arrived to hand over my wallet. He gave it to me & wished me happy birthday. I thanked him & the he told me it's his birthday as well!!! CAN YOU IMAGINE THE COINCIDENCE!!! — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

Upon realising that his wallet was missing, Papa Sierra went out in order to see if he dropped it while getting down. Post that he also called the driver just to cross check if he left the wallet inside the car. To Papa Sierra's luck, the wallet was safe with the driver and the driver returned the next day to hand it over to the customer.

He then told me his family is waiting for him at home to cut a cake. What a day it was!!



Here is a smiley picture of this good Samaritan at the end of a hard day at work & a loving family man! These are the people who make Bombay what it is! pic.twitter.com/zxNKHJQP2J — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

But not only did the driver returned the wallet safe and secure, but even wished Papa Sierra a 'Happy Birthday'! Papa Sierra was thrilled by this gesture by the cab driver who while wishing Sierra also mentioned that it was his birthday as well. Co-incidentally the two shared their birthdays on the same day.

The thread further reveals the driver waiting to go back home in order to cut the birthday cake with his family. Papa Sierre doesn't forget to take a picture of the honest driver (unlike the way he forgot the wallet in the car) and ended his long threads of the post by saying: These are the people who make Bombay what it is!

Here's how Papa Sierre ended his long thread of post:

We alway come to this platform with our grievances with brands. Let's spread some of the positive experiences as well. So that in some ways it gets paid forward. Peace! âÂÂï¸Â — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

This incident of the Ola cab driver returning the wallet to his passenger actually restored the faith of many who commute daily in cabs.

Netizens too, took to the post, to shower heaps of praises on the cab driver. Here's how netizens reacted to the Ola driver's act of honesty and kindness:

Salute to the champion Ola employee — Varun Aka Neptune (@kumbhkaran009) June 12, 2019

Bless his heart... good human beings still exist ... there's hope ! — AshJJ (@ashjjkk) June 12, 2019

Belated happy birthday bro! Not all @ola_supports drivers are bad. On 31st June I was traveling to LTT with my family to catch a Bihar bound train. Asgar Khan was the driver. He was so nice even wished "Happy Journey", when we were getting down from his car at LTT. — YKSHEETAL ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@YKSHEETAL) June 12, 2019

Some gestures touch our hearts to core ðÂÂÂ! Thanks for sharing thread of this wonderful guy who tried his best to not to spoil your Bday even though he himself was getting late for his own celebration! Belated Happy Bday to youðÂÂÂ ... Be blessed with more wonderful deeds ðÂÂÂ — áÂ°áÂÂáÂÂáÂÂáÂÂáÂÂáÂÂáÂ©áÂÂâÂ¨âÂ¨ (@bhawnakat) June 12, 2019

This isn't related to the driver and your experience with him, but I have to say Bollywood needs you. That build up was epic.



Also happy birthday to both ðÂÂÂ — Dhiren (@Dhiren02244668) June 12, 2019

Thank you for sharing this. This is amazing. — Amena (@Fashionopolis) June 12, 2019

Taxi No 9211 — Ashutosh Singh (@aashu1687) June 12, 2019

