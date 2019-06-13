Ola cab driver returns passengers wallet on his birthday; act of honesty wins the internet

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 09:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The heartwarming story of an Ola can driver returning a customer's wallet on his birthday will bring a smile on your face and restore your faith in humanity

Ola driver saved Twitter user Papa Sierra's day. Pic/Twitter Papa Sierra

In Mumbai, every now and then we come across cab drivers who flatly refuse to ferry passengers for short distances or give passengers tough time with transport. But it's only once a while that we hear about inspiring stories and tales of honesty and kindness. This is one such story.

On June 12, 2019, Twitter user Papa Sierra took to his social networking account to share details of his recent encounter which he encountered with an Ola cab driver in Mumbai. Sharing a tweet, Papa Sierra wrote, "Hey Ola cabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent."

Sierra further posted another tweet and wrote: Me & my wife booked a cab from our residence to Hiranandani Powai on 10th June 2019 in the evening. We were headed to a pub to bring in my birthday. It started raining quite heavily on our way there.

In his further tweets, Papa Sierre gave insights as to how the driver was telling his wife to not let the kids out in the rain and how they chatted about first rains in Mumbai being bad for bikes until Papa Sierre reached his destination. He also talks about thanking the driver and an hour later realising that he may have lost his wallet.

Upon realising that his wallet was missing, Papa Sierra went out in order to see if he dropped it while getting down. Post that he also called the driver just to cross check if he left the wallet inside the car. To Papa Sierra's luck, the wallet was safe with the driver and the driver returned the next day to hand it over to the customer.

But not only did the driver returned the wallet safe and secure, but even wished Papa Sierra a 'Happy Birthday'! Papa Sierra was thrilled by this gesture by the cab driver who while wishing Sierra also mentioned that it was his birthday as well. Co-incidentally the two shared their birthdays on the same day.

The thread further reveals the driver waiting to go back home in order to cut the birthday cake with his family. Papa Sierre doesn't forget to take a picture of the honest driver (unlike the way he forgot the wallet in the car) and ended his long threads of the post by saying: These are the people who make Bombay what it is!

Here's how Papa Sierre ended his long thread of post:

This incident of the Ola cab driver returning the wallet to his passenger actually restored the faith of many who commute daily in cabs.

Netizens too, took to the post, to shower heaps of praises on the cab driver. Here's how netizens reacted to the Ola driver's act of honesty and kindness:

