World Cup 2019: Stuart Broad's Nottingham pub does not revolve around cricket

cricket-world-cup

mid-day visits England pacer Stuart Broad co-owned pub in the countryside at his hometown Nottingham and finds the decor is not exactly cricket-centric

The Tap & Run pub owned by England pacer Stuart Broad in Nottingham. Pics/Harit N Joshi

If you have 437 Test wickets and 178 ODI scalps to your name, one would expect the name of your business venture to revolve around a bowling terminology. However, when England pacer Stuart Broad decided to open a pub in his hometown here, the lower-order batsman decided to go with Tap and Run. It was a name chosen by the head scorer of his county team, Nottinghamshire.

Picturesque location

Located in Nottingham's countryside area Melton Mowbray, the drive from the Trent Bridge cricket ground is nothing less than scenic with lush green fields on both sides of the road. The drizzle and chilly weather enhances the beauty of this location. It wouldn't be a bad idea for Bollywood to explore this picturesque destination. Tap and Run, which opened last September, is a joint venture between Broad, his Nottinghamshire teammate Harry Gurney and hotelier Dan Cramp. While cricketers are involved with this pub, but the cricket aspect in the decor is subtle.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: Rain likely to play spoilsport for Ind vs NZ match today



New Zealand cricketers Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson at the pub with co-owner Harry Gurney on Tuesday

"We didn't want to make it look like a sports bar where we have memorabilia of Stuart and Harry or t-shirts signed by their teammates etc. We didn't want cricket to be in the face as we also wanted to appeal to people who don't follow the sport. There are many who come here and don't even know who Stuart Broad is," Gred McLeod, Operations Manager of the pub, tells mid-day on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: KL Rahul to open, Vijay Shankar at No.4

While Broad is away playing a county match for Nottinghamshire against Hampshire in Mansfield, his business partner Gurney, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the last Indian Premier League, made a surprise visit to the pub with some of his friends from the New Zealand team, who are here to take on India in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge today.



England pacer Stuart Broad during one of his visits to the pub

'Great hospitality'

Ross Taylor, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson were treated to some excellent hospitality. Taylor tweeted: "Thanks for the great hospitality." The subtle cricketing touch shows up when you observe the decor closely — cricketing activities like bowling, batting, fielding and wicketkeeping are part of the wallpaper.

As you enter the pub, the lights hang on to wooden sticks resembling stumps. The table where we sat, had a stump fixed on a side wall. For cricket enthusiasts, they have a treasure hunt set up to find 18 bails across the pub. "There are 18 counties and that is why 18 bails," explains McLeod. "Those who find all 18 bails, get a free drink. Children winners get a cricket-related gift," he says.



One of the 18 bails located across the pub for patrons to find

The reason Broad and Gurney chose to open the pub in the countryside is because of the quaint atmosphere. "Apart from cricket, Stuart is very passionate about wine and food. He is someone who likes to enjoy his drink after a tiring day on the field. So, that is why he chose this place, away from the hustle and bustle of the city life," says McLeod, before revealing what Broad likes the most.

"His favourite dish is duck breast and lamb rump. He also loves Contino Reserva [red wine] whenever he is here with his family or friends," says McLeod. As we prepare to leave, Taylor & Co are still having a pleasant time before for their big clash against India. They too would have left with happy memories of Tap and Run.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates