Attack on web series crew: CM Devendra Fadnavis assures action against cops if found guilty

national

Mahie Gill and crew members met CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleging nexus between the assailants and local police

Film artistes led by Ashoke Pandit arrived at Vidhan Bhavan to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the attack on the cast and crew of a web series on the sets at Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. Lead actor Mahie Gill and crew members met the chief minister on Thursday to seek justice after which the issue was raised in the legislature.

The crew has alleged a nexus between the assailants and local police, which said that the production unit did not have permission to shoot at the particular site. Thane CP and IG (Konkan) have been asked for a detailed inquiry in the attack on the film unit. "Strict action will be taken if any police official is found responsible for delay in the investigation or performing duty," Chief Minister Fadnavis said in the lower house.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Goons attack cast and crew of web series with rods and sticks in Thane



The show's director of photography, Santosh Thundiyil, had to be administered six stitches on his head. Pic/Ashoke Pandit/Twitter

Ashoke Pandit, president of Indian Film Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and members of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees had approached the CP and CM, requesting them to intervene. Four unidentified goons had entered a set of an under-production show Fixer by ALTBalaji. According to associate producer Rajveer Ahuja, "We were shooting at Thane-based Shipyard area when some goons came and attacked us with rods and sticks. In that scuffle, over 10 people received grievous injuries of which the web series' director of photography, Santosh Tundyal was seriously injured."

Also read: Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Actors Mahie Gill and Shabir Ahluwalia are a part of the show. However, only Gill was shooting when the alleged incident took place. The four goons who attacked the cast and crew of the web series also tried to attack actor Mahie Gill. But in the process of saving the actor, DOP Santosh Tundyal suffered major injuries. Santosh Tundyal has shot many big-budget Bollywood movies. An FIR in the incident has been lodged at Kasarwadavali police station, Thane against three accused - Rohit Khandelwal, Krishna Sona, and Sonu.



The Vinayaga Marine Petro Limited on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, where the shoot took place

'We had permissions'

Sakett Saawhney, producer of the show, said that the team had valid shooting permission. "Around 4 pm, some drunk goons came with sticks and rods and attacked our artist, technicians, and crew. They said that this is their location and we cannot shoot without their permission," Saawhney told ANI. He also claimed that the team didn't get any help from the police. They even demanded R50,000 from the crew, he alleged. The producer immediately approached IFTDA to request support.

Also read: Crew member stabbed on sets of Anne Hathaway-starrer The Witches

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates