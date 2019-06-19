Mumbai Crime: Goons attack cast and crew of web series with rods and sticks in Thane

crime

Goons attacked the cast and crew of web series with rods and sticks and even vandalised the sets of the web series which was located at Ghodbunder Road in Thane

DOP Santosh Tundyal of the web series was assaulted by the goons. All Pics/Twitter Ashoke Pandit

On Wednesday, four unidentified goons entered a set at Thane's Ghodbunder Road and attacked the cast and crew of a web series who were shooting on the set. The cast and crew, who were shooting for an under-production show "Fixer" by ALTBalaji were allegedly attacked by the goons.

According to associate producer Rajveer Ahuja, "We were shooting at Thane-based Shipyard area when some goons came and attacked us with rods and sticks. In that scuffle, over 10 people received grievous injuries of which the web series' Director of Photography, Santosh Tundyal was seriously injured."



Director of Photography Santosh Tundyal suffered major injuries in the attack

The four goons who attacked the cast and crew of the web series also tried to attack actor Mahie Gill. But in the process of saving the actor, DOP Santosh Tundyal suffered major injuries. Santosh Tundyal is a famous DOP who has shot many big-budget Bollywood movies.

Also Read: Karan Oberoi case: Astrologer who accused the actor of rape arrested

While speaking to mid-day, associate producer Rajveer said, "These people even vandalised the vanity van, lights and other valuable equipment which was used for shooting." He further added, "The goons also molested female cast who were present at the set and we feel lucky that we are alive."

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series also took to social networking site Twitter and shared a video where the show's producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill alleged that they were beaten up by drunk goons.

"We were shooting in a factory today with valid permission and due money paid to the location manager. We were shooting since 7 am and around 4.30 pm, some four people barged in, drunk, with sticks and rods in their hands. They attacked our artists, technicians, and crew. They said we cannot shoot there without their permission. There was no scope for dialogue, discussion. They manhandled women, attacked our director of photography, our director has dislocated his shoulder", Sakett said in the video.

Also Read: Angry mob injures Kunal Kemmu and crew of music video in Lucknow

Actor Mahie Gill also spoke in the video shared by Tigmanshu. Mahie said, "When the men came to attack her, she ran towards her car and saw that the goons were "hitting people like animals". We are not going to the police as they themselves were telling the goons to hit us," reports IANS.

In the video, Tigmanshu while addressing the audience said that he was present when the attack happened and called the incident "pathetic".

Krishna (919867886706)

is the person who is responsible for this attack. @DGPMaharashtra https://t.co/mTIIXYczGx — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Indian Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and shared pictures of the cast and crew being attacked by goons. Ashike Pandit while tagging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and DGP Maharashtra in the post wrote: Goons enter the sets of shooting with rods & sticks at a location at Ghodbunder Road, Thane and hit the unit members. Director Soham Shah, Cameraman Santosh Tundyal, Actress Mahi Gill seriously injured. Need immediate help.

With inputs from PTI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Did missing man's wife get him to sign restraining affidavit?

Sharmila Shinde had sensed her husband Avdhut would kill her in a foreign land, which made her so scared to shift to the Netherlands that she made him sign an affidavit solemnly declaring he won't harm or kill her, her friends and neighbours told mid-day. Meanwhile, mid-day has also obtained a call recording where Avdhut can be heard reassuring Sharmila he won’t murder her. (Read full story)

Zee TV producer died of drowning in Aarey pond, reveals primary report

The primary report on the cause of death of the senior producer at Zee TV, Sohan Chauhan on Sunday, has revealed drowning. His last rites were performed on Monday in the presence of his wife, brother and other relatives. The family has made no complaint, the police said. During the investigation, the cops from Aarey police station checked CCTV footage in which he was seen coming out of the lift around 3.45am on Sunday. He had a bottle of Thums Up in one hand. Instead of using the main gate to exit, he was seen going out from the back gate towards the pond in which he was found drowned. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Rape case filed against CPI (M) leader's son at Oshiwara

The Oshiwara police have registered a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The party is currently in power in Kerala. The accused has denied all allegations in a press statement in Kerala. (Read full story)

Mumbai: RPF plans to sweep LTT clean of errant auto, taxi drivers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has come up with a master plan to put an end to errant auto and taxi drivers fleecing commuters at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). The officers have written to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking their help in executing the plan, which would be implemented on a war-footing. (Read full story)

Mumbai: BMC might use 'readymade' bridges to solve traffic crisis

To solve the traffic chaos following the closure of many bridges in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is thinking of using pre-fabricated bridges. These can be installed within three months at the required spot. However, their cost and technicalities are yet to be explored by the BMC. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates