Karan Oberoi case: Astrologer who accused the actor of rape arrested

According to the cops, the victim had conspired with her lawyer to build a strong case against Karan Oberoi and hence, the latter hatched a plan along with his relative

Karan Oberoi

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused Karan Oberoi of rape was arrested on Monday by the Oshiwara Police for allegedly staging an attack on her. Earlier, the police had also arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike-borne assailants on May 25, 2019, while she was going for a morning walk.

According to sources, after registering the FIR on the basis of a complaint by the astrologer, the cops arrested the four accused who were involved in the attack. Upon further investigation, the police found out that the complainant and her lawyer have a direct role in the case.

"The complainant had earlier accused an actor of raping her in 2016. Based on her complaint the actor was arrested. The victim conspired with her lawyer to build a strong case against the actor and hence the latter hatched a plan along with his relative," said an officer.

After planning the attack, the victim first posted the locations where she would be going for her walk on her social media account. Based on that, the two bike-borne assailants reached the spot early in the morning on May 25, 2019. While one attacked her with a cutter on her right hand, the other threatened her with taking back the case.

The accused Altamash Ansari and Zeeshan Ahmed both know the lawyer, while one of them is a relative. While Altamash took some money to execute the plan, Zeeshan lent his bike to the attackers Arafat Ahmed and Jitin Santosh, who were arrested earlier and confessed to the crime.

Senior PI Oshiwara Shailesh Pasalwad said, "The complainant has been arrested under section 182 ( False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 203 ( Giving false information respecting an offence committed) of IPC, we are probing the matter further. Another of the accused will be arrested soon."

On May 25, 2019, the Oshiwara Police had registered a case on the basis of a complaint by a 34-year-old astrologer. While she stated that she was attacked by two bike-borne assailants, she had also accused Karan Oberoi of rape, who was arrested by Oshiwara Police earlier and now is in judicial custody.

