Karan Oberoi case: Attack on astrologer was conspired by her lawyer

'The lawyer and the complainant hired some professionals to execute their plan and make it look like the attack was planned by Karan Oberoi as a chit was thrown by one of the attackers,' said an officer.

The Oshiwara Police's investigation has revealed that the attack on an astrologer was conspired by her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan and on his behest, the astrologer was attacked by two bike-borne assailants on May 25, 2019, while on a morning walk. Police also suspect the role of the complainant in the crime as well.

According to sources, after questioning the four accused who planned the attack on the astrologer, links were established that the lawyer was also part of the conspiracy.

"The Karan Oberoi case which was extensively highlighted in the press. The lawyer had an intention to get more publicity and oppose the bail application of the accused in a rape case on strong grounds. The lawyer and the complainant hired some professionals to execute their plan and make it look like the attack was planned by Karan Oberoi as a chit was thrown by one of the attackers" said an officer.

"At the primary stage of the investigation, we felt something suspicious and unusual. A team was then formed to investigate the matter. The day we arrested one of the accused who turned out to be a relative of the lawyer, we were sure that the lawyer was involved in the incident. After a thorough investigation and assembling evidence, we have arrested him." the officer added.

"Both accused, Altamash Ansari and Zeeshan Ahmed, are known to the lawyer and one of them is a relative. Altamash took some money to execute the plan, while Zeeshan lent his bike to the attackers Arafat Ahmed and Jitin Santosh. On the day of the incident, the complainant also posted some details on her social media account saying 'starting mornings walks from today', said another officer investigating the matter.

Following her morning walk details, the attackers reached the location early. Arafat who was riding the bike threatened her and threw a chit which had 'take the case back' and the pillion rider Jitin attacked her on the right hand with a cutter.

"There is prima facie evidence against the complainant and she will soon be questioned and arrested if required," the officer added.

On May 25, the Oshiwara Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint of a 34-year-old astrologer being attacked by two bike-borne assailants. The astrologer has also accused Karan Oberoi of rape who was arrested by Oshiwara Police earlier and now is in judicial custody.

